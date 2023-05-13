Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,909 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $233.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

