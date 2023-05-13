Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

