Guggenheim Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $100.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

