Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
GIFI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,507. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.60.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.