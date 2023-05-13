Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,507. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.