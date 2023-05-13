Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Rating) traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Guyana Goldstrike

(Get Rating)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Alice Arm North property, a precious metal prospect; and East Georgie property, as well as the San Diego mineral claim located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

