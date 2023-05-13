HC Wainwright Lowers Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

CRDF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 9,862.78%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

