Head to Head Contrast: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.85 billion 0.35 $718.00 million $2.94 7.78 StoneCo $9.02 billion 0.48 -$100.61 million ($0.34) -40.62

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DXC Technology and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 4.84% 15.44% 4.19% StoneCo -5.76% 3.74% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DXC Technology and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 4 5 0 2.40 StoneCo 0 5 2 0 2.29

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $33.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.28%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than StoneCo.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats StoneCo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

