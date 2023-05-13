Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 83.8% in April

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.85) to €50.00 ($54.95) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.3363 dividend. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

