Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.