Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.5% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $95.26 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

