Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,338,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $297,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

NYSE HLT opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

