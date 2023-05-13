Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,287.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062 in the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

