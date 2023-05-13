HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 200.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCFF remained flat at C$81.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.28. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$46.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.86.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.