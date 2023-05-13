Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 6.1%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 60,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 32,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.