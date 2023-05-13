Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of HWM opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

