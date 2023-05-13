Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $336.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,755. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

