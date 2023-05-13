Huntington National Bank Sells 4,914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

