Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on June 12th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. Insiders own 21.24% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

