Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the April 15th total of 895,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 4,102,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,735. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.60%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

