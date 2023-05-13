ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ICON has a total market cap of $239.66 million and $11.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,616,622 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,577,570.96909 with 956,579,280.4544675 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23671332 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,057,084.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.