ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ICON has a total market cap of $239.66 million and $11.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,616,622 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,577,570.96909 with 956,579,280.4544675 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23671332 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,057,084.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

