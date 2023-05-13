IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading Down 2.3%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.