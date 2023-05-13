Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 47,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $161,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $3,117,799.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,398,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.19. The company had a trading volume of 373,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,591. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

