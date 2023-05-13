Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 365,840 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365,840 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for approximately 2.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 8.62% of Pentair worth $636,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 4,400.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 354,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 177,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

