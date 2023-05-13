Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AZEK were worth $115,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 276.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.48%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,850,000 shares of company stock worth $126,245,410. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

