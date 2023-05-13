Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,406 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 5.86% of Watts Water Technologies worth $284,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.67. 140,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,177. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

