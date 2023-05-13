Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 563,357 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.05% of WestRock worth $183,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

