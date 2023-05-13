Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $143.16 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 41,273.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.22% of Globe Life worth $143,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. 300,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

