Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $247.30 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.18% of ANSYS worth $247,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,585,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $297.49. The company had a trading volume of 286,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.19 and its 200 day moving average is $273.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $4,664,487. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.