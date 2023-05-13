Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $92.39 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.78% of California Water Service Group worth $92,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 270,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,021. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

