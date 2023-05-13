Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 24,116 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $229,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 1,286,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,905. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

