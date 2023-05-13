Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 402,782 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 402,782 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.22% of Voya Financial worth $73,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.
Voya Financial stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 935,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
