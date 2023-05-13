Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 402,782 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 402,782 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.22% of Voya Financial worth $73,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Voya Financial Stock Performance

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. 935,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

