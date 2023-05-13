Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.47

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.47 and traded as low as $97.86. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 11,573,021 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

