Infobird Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

IFBD stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

