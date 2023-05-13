Infobird Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.
Infobird Price Performance
IFBD stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
Infobird Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infobird (IFBD)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.