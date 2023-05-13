Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

