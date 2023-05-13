InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,461. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.59. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.70% and a negative net margin of 1,049.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

