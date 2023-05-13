Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260,882 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,355,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

NYSE:IRRX remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Friday. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,863. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

