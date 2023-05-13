International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 2,886,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.