Internet Computer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.73 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00019291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $26.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,452,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,949,104 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

