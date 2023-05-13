Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 5,017 ($63.31) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($46.69) to GBX 3,900 ($49.21) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).
Intertek Group Price Performance
LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,118 ($51.96) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a one year high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,081.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,118.60.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,178.55). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
