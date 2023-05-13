Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 5,017 ($63.31) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,700 ($46.69) to GBX 3,900 ($49.21) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,118 ($51.96) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a one year high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,081.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,118.60.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,921.79%.

In other news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,178.55). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.