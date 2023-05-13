Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BSCU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 75,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,922. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
