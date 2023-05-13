Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSCU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 75,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,922. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

