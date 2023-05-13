Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 108,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 212,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 64.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter worth $2,788,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.