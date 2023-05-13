Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 226,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 186,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

