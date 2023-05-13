IoTeX Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $201.25 million and $4.30 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,516,827 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,516,822 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

