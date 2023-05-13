Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

