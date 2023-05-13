iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.16% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

