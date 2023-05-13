iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 149,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,009,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

