iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 323,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,566. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

