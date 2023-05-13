iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

