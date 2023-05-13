iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 592,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,650,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 387,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,008. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.