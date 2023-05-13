iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $172.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

